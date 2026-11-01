Coffee County Veterans Association announces annual Veterans Day Parade and ceremony

Coffee County Veterans Association invites everyone from the Manchester and surrounding communities to join them Saturday, November 7th for the 8th annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Manchester’s Courthouse Square.

The theme for this year’s parade is “America 250”. Parade lineup begins at 9 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square. Immediately after the parade, the Veterans Day Ceremony will be held with retired Army Major James Dobson serving as Master of Ceremonies.

Parade entries are now being accepted: registration is free and easy. Simply email the following information to VFW Commander Kimberly King at flygal46@yahoo.com:

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1. Name of Organization or Group

2. Name of person in charge of the entry

2. Contact Email

3. Contact phone number

4. Description of Entry

or call her at (251) 554-8836. Additional information can be found at www.vfwpost10904.com