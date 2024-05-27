Coffee County UT Extension office warns of Hammerhead worms

The CC UT Extension office is beginning to get reports of hammerhead worms. Hammerhead worms are an invasive species, but there is no need to be alarmed by them. They do harm beneficial earthworms.

If you encounter a hammerhead worm in your garden or landscape, here are the UT-recommended procedures for disposing of it.

1. Use gloves or tweezers to pick up worms.

2. Place in a zip-top bag with rubbing alcohol or place in the freezer, then dispose of it in the trash.

3. Do not cut them in half, as they will regenerate.

4. Using salt to manage them in your garden may also harm earthworms.

It is not necessary to report the sighting of hammerhead worms to UT Extension. If you are a Coffee County resident and you have questions about hammerhead worms., email Amy Willis Prince, Coffee County Agent, at awillis2@utk.edu.