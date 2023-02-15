Coffee County under enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday

National Weather Service and the Storm Prediction Center have placed much of Middle Tennessee under an “enhanced risk” (level 3 of 5) for severe weather activity on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Timing could vary, but as of now National Weather Service office in Nashville believes “late morning through afternoon” on Thursday to be the time frame to watch. There could be multiple rounds of severe weather. High temperatures Thursday are expected to climb into the low 70s ahead of a strong cold front moving into the area.

Much of the midstate is under an enhanced risk, while areas east of Coffee County are under a “slight risk” (level 2 of 5).

According to NWS: “Once again, damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes are the primary threats. Localized flooding during heavy downpours is also possible.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather in Middle Tennessee overnight Wednesday into Thursday, especially West of I-65. Some thunderstorms could work into the Coffee County area overnight Wednesday, but they are not expected to be severe at this time.

Should severe weather occur, stay tuned into Thunder Radio WMSR through the day for emergency alerts during severe weather situations. Tune in at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM (Tullahoma). You can also download the Manchester Go Smartphone app – be sure to “allow” for push notifications to receive severe weather alerts and warnings.