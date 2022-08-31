Connect with us

Coffee County tourism generates over $200 million in sales in 2021

Tourism activity in 2021 supported $201.4 million in business sales in Coffee County, marking a $42 million increase from 2020. Visitor spending represents $421 in tax savings for every household, according to a press release from the Manchester Chamber of Commerce.


The county moved up in state rankings, securing the 19th top spot in Tennessee, up from 21 in recent years. Today’s report from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development was compiled from economic impact data released by U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. 

In 2021, visitors to Coffee County directly generated $9.3 million in state and local taxes, which is equivalent to $421 in tax savings for every household. Direct spending totaled $122.4 million, up $89.6 million in 2020, a 37% increase.

At the state level, Tennessee outperformed the nation with a record $24.2 billion in domestic travel spending in 2021, indicative of the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day, which is a 44.4% increase year over year. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue, and travel and tourism is the third largest employer in the state.

