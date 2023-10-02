COFFEE COUNTY TO HONOR VOLUNTEERS

Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards

Nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted. These awards celebrate the efforts of top volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.

“Service to others through volunteer work is a hallmark of good citizenship,” said Lamar Wilkie, the program’s coordinator for Coffee County. “It takes our focus away from self and opens doors of opportunity that we never knew existed.”

Only one adult age 26 up, and one youth age 25 or younger, will receive this prestigious annual award. Nominees will be judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed; initiative taken to perform the service; creativity used to solve a community problem; and the impact of the volunteer service to the community over the past year. The volunteer must reside, and primarily volunteer, in Coffee County.

A fillable nomination form is available at:

https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/volunteertn/documents/gvsa/specific-counties/GVSA_Sample%20Nomination_Form%20Fillable%20PDF%20-%20Coffee.pdf

All individual nominations must be submitted by midnight, October 31st.

Selection Committee members independently review nominations and score them according to the above criteria. Award recipients will be notified in mid-December and honored at the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards banquet in Franklin on February 18, 2024.

Businesses and nonprofits may be also nominated. Judged at the state level, the top-serving business and nonprofit in the Middle Tennessee region will also be honored at the banquet.

For more information about nominations, contact Coffee County Coordinator Lamar Wilkie at (931) 952-3736 or gvsa@glwilkie.com

The Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards is coordinated at the state level by Volunteer Tennessee: a 25-member bipartisan citizen board, appointed by Governor Lee, to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs; and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State. For more information about Volunteer Tennessee and the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards, visit www.volunteertennessee.net