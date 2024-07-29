Connect with us

Coffee County to Continue Funding South Central Tennessee Tourism Association

Published

By Katie Northcott

On Thursday, the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee approved $3500 from the mayor’s discretionary fund to go to South Central Tennessee Tourism Association (SCTTA).

Ryan French, Executive Director of SCTTA, accepted a “slap on the wrist” from the committee for neglecting to ask for funding earlier in the year. French said that SCTTA would send a letter requesting funding from the lodging portion of Coffee County’s 2025-2026 budget in May next year.

Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt said that his office received a $3500 invoice from SCTTA after the county budget had already been approved at a commission meeting in June. Committee members believed a budget amendment would encourage more nonprofit organizations to ask for money and create extra work for Budget Director Marianna Edinger. Hunt recommended that the committee instead take $3500 from the mayor’s discretionary fund.

In 2023, yearly state tourism income surpassed $30 billion in Tennessee, beating the previous record of $28.9 billion set in 2022. In 2022, Coffee County had the largest tourism income of any county under the SCTTA’s jurisdiction, bringing in $137 million in tourist spending. Out of all 95 counties in Tennessee, SCTTA ranked Coffee County nineteenth. Thanks to tourism spending in 2022, Coffee County saved $579 per household in state and local taxes.

French said 2023 tourism county reports should be released in August. He expects Coffee County’s numbers to be higher than in 2022. This is thanks in part to his work to get reports on Jack Daniels tourism.

Click here to see reports on South Central Tennessee tourism: https://www.sctta.org/research

