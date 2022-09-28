Coffee County to award volunteers

Connect with us

Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted. These awards celebrate the efforts of top volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.

“Service to others through volunteer work is a hallmark of good citizenship,” said Lamar Wilkie, the program’s coordinator for Coffee County. “It takes our focus away from self and opens doors of opportunity that we never knew existed.”

Only one adult, and one youth, volunteer will be selected in Coffee County to receive this prestigious annual award. Nominees will be judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed; initiative taken to perform the service; creativity used to solve a community problem; and the impact of the volunteer service to the community.

The nomination form is available at https://bit.ly/gvsacoffee

All nominations must be submitted by midnight, October 28th.

A committee, consisting of several longtime Coffee County residents, will review all nominations. Award recipients will be notified in mid-December and honored at the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony in Franklin on April 2, 2023.

For more information about nominations, contact Coffee County Coordinator Lamar Wilkie at (931) 952-3736 or gvsa@glwilkie.com

The Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards is coordinated at the state level by Volunteer Tennessee: a 25-member bipartisan citizen board, appointed by Governor Lee, to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs; and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State. For more information about Volunteer Tennessee and the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards, visit www.volunteertennessee.net

