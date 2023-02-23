Connect with us

News

Coffee County to Announce Major Public Safety Project

Published

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN), will announce its biggest public safety project to date. The joint project, which touches every first responder in the county, will be unveiled at a press conference Monday, February 27th, at 10am at 1329 McArthur St. in Manchester.

The project will utilize the latest in advanced communication technology to enhance the capabilities of first responders, ensuring the safety of the community. The press conference will feature a number of prominent speakers, including Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, Coffee Co Mayor Judd Matheny, Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard, and a representative from Motorola.

The event will also include a presentation of colors by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Color Guard, the pledge of allegiance led by Captain Billy Butler, and a prayer offered by Mayor Marilyn Howard. The program will conclude with closing remarks by Sheriff Chad Partin and a radio roll call.

This project marks a major milestone in the history of public safety in Coffee County and underscores the commitment of local officials to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

