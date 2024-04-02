Coffee County tennis swept by Tullahoma

Coffee County tennis lost a pair to Tullahoma Monday afternoon in Manchester. The boys lost 0-7 and the girls 2-5.
On the girls side the only winners were no. 1 seed Rylea McNamara, winning her singles match 8-3 and Sofia Lopez win 8-6.
