News

Coffee County teen killed in single-vehicle crash; fundraiser organized for funeral expenses

Published

A Coffee County teenager died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 18, 2023.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 1990s model Ford F-150 was traveling down Cat Creek Road shortly after 1 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree lying on the shoulder. The vehicle then continued down the shoulder of the road, striking part of a bridge and another tree. The vehicle then caught fire as it came to rest, according to THP.

The driver of the vehicle was not identified by Tennessee Highway Patrol due to his juvenile status. Thunder Radio WMSR News has been able to confirm that the teen is Colton Stephens, age 16.

According to THP, two passengers in the vehicle, ages 15 and 16, were also injured.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help cover funeral expenses for Stephens. Anyone wishing to donate can do so my clicking here.

