Coffee County Teachers Earn Tenure

At the November 13, 2023 Coffee County School Board Meeting, the school board voted unanimously to approve tenure for teachers from 7 of the County schools. As told by Coffee County Director of schools, Dr. Charles Lawson, teachers are eligible for tenure when they have taught in the district for 5 years and have two consecutive years of 4s and 5s (the two highest levels for growth scores) and are recommended by their respective school principals.

The following teachers received tenure:

Coffee County Central High School-Wesley Rutledge

Raider Academy-Sarah Persinger, Tiffany Brown

Coffee County Middle School-Rachel Williams, Juan Smith

Deerfield Elementary-Rachel Holder, Devin Spearman

East Coffee-Rhonda Meeks

New Union-Victoria Adams, Helen Dougherty