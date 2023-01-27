Connect with us

Coffee County Swimmers head to regionals Jan 27-28

High school swimmers from the area will compete in the regional swim meet Friday night, Jan. 27 while the middle school swimmers will swim on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Centennial Sportsplex

Coffee County Central swimmers Cale Hays, Abby Gilday, Emily Williams, Elsie Lazalier, Jack Stowe, and Christian Bourn will represent CHS in their two best events Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

 
Jacob Bolin, Elena Bourn and Corban Alvarado will represent CMS at the Saturday, January 28th regional swim meet.

Avory Gilday, Raiden Hiles, Aiden Hayes, Ethan Hayes, Sydney Shelton and Karsyn Riddle (not pictured) will represent Westwood Middle at the regional swim meet Saturday, January 28th, 2023.
 
Manchester Makos Swim team has put together a stellar Regional squad.  These athletes will participate in Middle Tennessee Regional meet on January 27 & 28.  These swimmers include swimmers from Grace Academy Homeschool, Coffee County High & Middle School, Westwood middle School & Tullahoma High School & West Middle School. 
