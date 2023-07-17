Coffee County Strategic Planning Committee Advances Goals for Strategic Plan

The Coffee County Strategic Planning Committee recently held a meeting to review and refine goals and recommendations for the upcoming strategic plan. Chaired by Lynn Sebourn, the committee made significant progress in shaping the future of Coffee County through strategic planning.

During the meeting, Chairman Sebourn presented an initial list of potential goals and recommendations, which were thoroughly discussed and enhanced by the committee. Valuable insights and perspectives were shared to ensure a comprehensive and focused strategic plan.

To streamline the process, Chairman Sebourn proposed organizing the identified goals and recommendations into a structured list, categorized by areas of interest. This approach will facilitate clarity and effectiveness in achieving the strategic objectives.

The committee agreed to reconvene on Thursday, July 20th, to continue their discussions and finalize the strategic plan.