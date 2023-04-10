Coffee County signs proclamation marking April as Donate Life Month

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has signed a proclamation marking April in Coffee County as Donate Life Month. The proclamation was made in partnership with Tennessee Donor Services, the non-profit that makes organ donation in Tennessee possible, to mark the month when the state and nation urge Americans to register to be donors.

“We are pleased to be able to bring more attention to the critical need for transplants in our state. Each of us can do our part by registering to be a donor,” Mayor Matheny said.

The proclamation is part of Coffee County’s participation in Tennessee Donor Services’ 2023 #BeTheGiftChallenge – an effort to register 125,000 new organ and tissue donors in Tennessee this year. Tennessee residents can register as organ and tissue donors at donatelifetn.org.

Coffee County Clerk Teresa McFadden said her office continues to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation through the Tennessee County Clerks Donate-A-Dollar program. “Many Coffee County residents have friends or family who have been touched by this subject. We have transplant recipients, as well as donor families, who are our neighbors,” she said.

National Donate Life Month is a time to celebrate the lifesaving and changing gifts of organ and tissue donor heroes, honor their families, and register more donors. Currently, more than 100,000 American men, women, and children are waiting for a lifesaving transplant. Everyone is encouraged to help save lives by registering at www.BeTheGiftToday.com Each organ donor may save as many as eight lives and tissue donors improve 75 more with their gifts.