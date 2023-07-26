Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Woman for Criminal Investigation

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a woman pictured in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation. Officials are urging anyone who may have information about her identity to come forward and report it to Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404.

The woman’s image has been released to aid law enforcement in their efforts to solve the case.

By reaching out to the community, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to gather crucial details that could lead to her identification and potential involvement in the investigation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you recognize the woman or have any pertinent information, do not hesitate to contact Sgt. Sherrill at the provided number. Your cooperation could play a vital role in helping bring closure to this matter and ensuring the safety and security of our community.