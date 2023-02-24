Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, the department administration was notified by staff that one of their co-workers was “acting as if they were under the influence.”

At that time, administration got in contact with deputy Eric Nunley and “noticed a smell of an intoxicant on his person.”

Staff questioned Mr. Nunley about their suspicion and asked if he would submit to a breath test to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Mr. Nunley was taken for field sobriety tests as well as a breath alcohol test. The results of the breath alcohol test revealed that Mr. Nunley had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

Mr. Nunley was immediately taken into custody and charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence, bond set at $4,000.00. A blood sample was also taken and submitted to TBI for analysis.

Nunley has been terminated from his position with the department, officials confirmed to Thunder Radio News.

“The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has always held its officers and staff to a high standard and when an incident such as this occurs it puts a dim light on the trust that the citizens have bestowed upon us,” the department said in a statement. “We want to let the citizens know that we regret that this has taken place, but whenever we receive a complaint we want to ensure the citizens that we take quick action to validate the complaint and take the appropriate actions.”