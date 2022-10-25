Coffee County Sheriff’s department warns public of phone scam

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been used in the past and is happening again. The caller identifies themself as members of the sheriff’s department and then advise victims that they have an active warrant, and if the victim pays a fee this will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested.

The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment. This is a scam and no one from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will be contacting you by phone and requesting payment for anything.

DO NOT give these people any information. Hang up and call your local law enforcement agency.

If you or anyone you know have fell victim to this please notify your local law enforcement.