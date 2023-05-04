Coffee County Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam involving fake warrants and Bitcoin payments

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has issued a warning to residents about a phone scam that is currently making the rounds in the area. According to the department, the scam involves callers who identify themselves as members of law enforcement and tell victims that they have an active warrant for their arrest.

The scammers then offer to clear the warrant if the victim pays a fee, which they are requesting to be paid via Bitcoin. The department is warning residents that this is a scam, and that no one from their department will ever contact anyone by phone to request payment for anything.

Residents are being advised to not give out any information and to immediately hang up if they receive a call of this nature. They are also being urged to contact their local law enforcement agency if they or anyone they know has fallen victim to the scam.

This is not the first time that this type of scam has been reported in the area, and authorities are asking residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.