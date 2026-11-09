Coffee County Sheriff’s Department warns of Grand Jury phone scam

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam in which callers pose as members of the department and threaten arrest over supposedly missed grand jury duty.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said it has received calls about the previously reported scam. The impersonators tell residents they missed grand jury duty and claim a warrant will be issued for their arrest unless they pay a fine over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement agencies do not demand payment of fines over the phone or threaten arrest to collect money.

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Anyone who receives one of these calls should hang up immediately without sharing personal or financial information or making a payment. Residents with questions or concerns should contact their local law enforcement agency directly.