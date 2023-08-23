Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Warns of a Phone Scam

The Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. Thunder Radio reported on a similar scam back in May of this year. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department. The callers advise victims that they have an active warrant and if the victim pays a fee this will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers are requesting to pay via Bitcoin. Please know this is a scam and no one in the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will be contacting you by phone and requesting payment for anything. DO NOT give these people any information. Hang up and call your local law enforcement agency. If you or anyone you know have fallen victim to this please notify your local law enforcement.