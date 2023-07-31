Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft at Busy Corner Truck Stop. The incident took place in broad daylight, and authorities have released images of the individual involved.

According to the surveillance footage, the subject was seen at the time of the theft at the truck stop. The Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information or who may recognize the individual to come forward and assist in the investigation.

If you have any details about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Investigator Brandon Gullett at bgullet@coffeecountytn.gov.

Any information provided will be treated confidentially, and your cooperation could play a crucial role in resolving this case.