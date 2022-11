Wanted.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help to identify the individuals or the vehicle pictured.

These individuals and vehicle were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on November 6, 2022. Any information is appreciated and a $500 reward has been offered upon the arrest and conviction of these individuals.

Please contact Investigator Brandon Gullett by phone at 931-728-3591, or by email at bgullett@coffeecountytn.org