Coffee County Sheriff’s Department makes travel advisories post Bonnaroo

Published

CCSD posted on their social media the following suggestions:

For surrounding areas in Coffee, Warren, Grundy, and Franklin Counties:

Starting the evening of 6/16 and continuing through 6/17 Bonnaroo traffic will be exiting the festival.

The intended exit routes from the festival will use the following roads:

Bushy Branch Road, Cornelison Road, Warren Road, Asbury Road, Hillsboro Viola Road, Hillsboro Highway, Ragsdale Road, and New Hope Road in the County.

In Manchester City, the roads used will be Campground Road, Grosch Road, and Kimberly Lane. Tennessee Highway Patrol, Manchester City Police Department, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Bonnaroo Staff, and County Deputies will be stationed along these routes assisting in traffic control.

If you regularly use any of these routes or roads for travel, please know that delays will happen, and CCSD will be working diligently to keep these at a minimum. CCSD would highly recommend that people seek alternate routes if you are traveling in these affected areas.

