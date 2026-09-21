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Coffee County News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department issues letter to store owners with Kratom

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Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin issued a letter to all convenience store owners dated Sept. 21 warning that the sale of “kratom” products is a Class C felony, punishable by 3 to 6 years in prison or 8 to 12 years if sold to a juvenile. 

Partin said “if you don’t know then you shouldn’t be selling it, get it gone.” 

Partin cites, “as of July 1st, 2026, it is illegal in the state of Tennessee to possess, manufacture or sell Kratom or any product that contains any derivative of Kratom.”

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The Sheriff went on to say that the department will pursue charges and wants to commend “many store owners and clerks” for checking identifications during undercover vape sales and rurning away juveniles. 

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