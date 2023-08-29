Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Invites Youth to Coffee County Fair Field Day Events

Sacks races, Basketball Throw, Running Dash, Football throw, Relay Race, Tug of War

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is already gearing up for the September 8th Field Day Events at the Coffee County Fair. Boys and girls ages 7-12 may participate to win cash prizes. The elementary school with the most wins will take home the large trophy from the Sheriff’s Department.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Daniel Ray had this to say:

“I’ve visited each of the County and City Elementary Schools showing them this trophy. These kids are ready to battle for the top honor.”

Field day events will take place at the Coffee County Fairgrounds on Friday, September 8th from 7-10 AM. There is no charge to attend field day events.

Find the Coffee County Fair Book Here:

https://circulation.lakewaypublishers.com/NCS/Publication/CoffeeCtyFair/18/