Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Holds Training

Officers from Wilson County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Portland Police Department, Fayetteville Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department recently attended a week-long training offered by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD), in Manchester.

Participants were being trained to be instructors and learned ground defense strategies to take back to their “home” law enforcement agencies, to teach to their fellow employees.

Lieutenant Daniel Ray, with the CCSD, lead the ground defense training. Lieutenant Ray told Thunder Radio News, “Our Sheriff (Chad Partin) believes in sharing training with other agencies, so that we all can improve”.