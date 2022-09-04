Coffee County Sheriff’s Department celebrates two longtime staffers

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department celebrated two longtime members of the department who left for different jobs last week.

Sgt. Laura Nettles, who led the SRO division, left the department after 21 years of service to take a job as an investigator with the public defender’s office.

Investigator Brandon Reed, who has been with the sheriff’s department for 12 years, took a job as an investigator with the district attorney’s office.

“We want to thank them both for all the memories, hard work and dedicated service to The community,” the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.