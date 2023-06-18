Connect with us

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Assists in Bonnaroo Traffic Control, Advises Alternate Routes for Affected Areas

Published

Experience by Dusana Risovic for Bonnaroo 2023

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and Bonnaroo staff, is gearing up to manage the heavy traffic expected as festival-goers exit Bonnaroo. The influx of vehicles is anticipated to impact several routes in Coffee, Warren, Grundy, and Franklin Counties.

According to a recent Facebook post by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, the primary exit routes from the festival will include Bushy Branch Road, Cornelison Road, Warren Road, Asbury Road, Hillsboro Viola Road, Hillsboro Highway, Ragsdale Road, and New Hope Road within the county. In Manchester City, Campground Road, Grosch Road, and Kimberly Lane will be used for traffic flow.

To ensure smooth traffic control and minimize delays, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police Department (PD), Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), Bonnaroo Staff, and County Deputies will be stationed along these routes. Their presence aims to assist motorists and maintain order throughout the event.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department advises residents and travelers who frequently utilize these affected roads to expect delays during the evening of June 18 and throughout June 19. However, law enforcement officials assure the public that they will work diligently to keep delays at a minimum.

