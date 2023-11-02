Connect with us

News

Coffee County Sheriff shares more details about Beechgrove Home Invasion

Published

In the early morning hours of Monday, October 30, 2023, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home invasion in the Beechgrove area, on Bankshire Road. One suspect had been shot by the home owner. The alleged intruder was identified as Antonio Carlos Daniel Rivera, age 24. Rivera was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

Coffee County Sheriff, Chad Partin was a guest on Thunder Radio’s interview program “Connecting Coffee County” (Connecting Coffee County is built by Peoples Bank & Trust) on Wednesday and shared more details about the incident.

Sheriff Partin stated that Rivera would soon be released from the hospital, after being treated for two gun shot wounds to the chest, and will be held in the Coffee County Jail. Rivera will be charged with Vandalism, Aggravated Burglary and Assault. As the Sheriff detailed here:

Sheriff Partin stated that the homeowners did not have time to call 911 before the alleged intruder was shot and the homeowner rendered aid as the events unfolded, “that fast”.

To hear the full interview with Sheriff Partin, find the downloads page on thunder1320.com

