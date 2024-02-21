Coffee County Sheriff says if Texas needs help at the Southern Border, he and others are ready

Sheriff Partin was a guest on Thunder Radio’s interview program, “Connecting Coffee County” on February 16, 2024. The Sheriff spoke at length about his recent trip to Washington D.C., where he and other law enforcement met with Federal Bureau of Inspection (FBI) Director Christopher A. Wray, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, et al and discussed the current conditions at the Southern Border of the United States.

Specifically referencing the state of Texas, Sheriff Partin had this to say:

Listen to the full interview here:

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-sheriff-chad-partin-02-16-2024–58711660?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title