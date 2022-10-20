Coffee County Sheriff and Manchester Police to conduct night fire training Oct. 24, 25 and 27

Sheriff and Police departments would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police Department will be conducting night fire training on October 24, 25, and 27th at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.

Residents in these areas may hear gunfire between the hours of 6 pm and 9 pm on these dates.

The Coffee County Sheriff and Manchester Police departments wanted to make these residents aware so as not to alarm them if they hear this going on.