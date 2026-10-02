Coffee County Senior High Poultry Judging Team Named Central Region Champions

Coffee County 4-H had plenty to celebrate following the Central Region 4-H Poultry Judging Contest, where the county’s Senior High team earned the title of Central Region Champions and secured a trip to the Tennessee State 4-H Poultry Judging Contest.

The championship team consisted of Elle Brown, Sarah Cartwright, Caroline Teal, and Ella Parr. With their first-place finish, the team will travel to Knoxville to represent Coffee County at the state contest on October 10. This marks the second consecutive year that Coffee County has advanced to the state Poultry Judging Contest.

Coffee County members also earned top individual honors. Caroline Teal placed third overall, while Sarah Cartwright placed fourth overall in the Senior High individual competition.

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Poultry judging challenges 4-H members to develop and demonstrate their knowledge of the poultry industry through several areas of competition, requiring members to apply skills they have developed through practices and hands-on learning.

Coffee County 4-H is proud of all the members who participated in this year’s Central Region contest and congratulates the Senior High team on their championship. The team will now prepare for another opportunity to represent Coffee County on the state level when they head to Rocky Top on October 10.

Best of luck to Caroline, Sarah, Ella, and Elle as they compete at the Tennessee State 4-H Poultry Judging Contest!