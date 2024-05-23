Connect with us

News

Coffee County Schools out of zone request for upcoming school year open

Published

Out of Zone Requests for the 2024-2025 school year is now open. Requests must be submitted by May 31, 2024.

Please click on the link below to apply. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8GN0a1fe0bxj61yplLR5sLHFbkWlQlog_zOJLxAj7-8jSJg/viewform?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0HI6m53bw07rDvRzL5KnHXfGT1To4HYoK-hlBPj3X25acGgSNkw3-GPDc_aem_AekpVSj0yx2ricQKOaUpmw0mkG4nW-_r8IU9eaVxoUq5c-OKiYysXaKUTez9c-lgqQUbp2yhuoc8dzRe9nyAYTko

Pursuant to state law, a lottery will be used to select students if space is available at each school. School districts are required to advertise the number of open seats available at any school, take applications, and then hold a lottery to determine who gets the zone exemption.

