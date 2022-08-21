Connect with us

News

Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers

Published

Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system.

Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.

Anyone intertested should fill out the substitute hiring packet (click here) and return to the Coffee County Schools central office at the administrative plaza. For questions, call 931-723-5150.

