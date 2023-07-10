Connect with us

Coffee County Schools Enrollment Update 2023-2024: Online Registration Opens on July 24; Deadline is August 31

Coffee County Schools has announced that online registration for the Enrollment Update 2023-2024 will begin on July 24. New students to the district should visit their zoned school for assistance with online registration. It is advised that parents who are completely new to the district not attempt online registration.

During the registration process, parents must select Enrollment Update 2023-2024, including those whose students are transferring from Westwood Middle School. Parents will need to electronically sign several documents in the Parent VUE portal. Completion of this step does not finalize the enrollment update; parents should proceed to the screens displaying their student’s information to complete the registration process.

All enrollment updates must be completed before August 31. Failure to meet this deadline will result in the suspension of the Student VUE account until registration is finalized.

Coffee County Schools encourages parents to complete the enrollment update as early as possible to avoid any disruptions in accessing school information and resources. For more information and instructions, please visit the official Coffee County Schools website or contact the registration office directly.

