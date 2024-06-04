Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County School Board decides to not dismiss Director Lawson

Published

At the June 3, 2024 special called board meeting for Coffee County School Board the meeting was full with standing room only. Many Coffee County School teachers, administrators and faculty filled the room.

At the start, Dr. Charles Lawson, Director of Coffee County Schools signed up to speak during the public comments section of the meeting. He used that time to advocate for himself to keep his job with Coffee County Schools:

The gallery frequently broke into applause in support of Dr. Lawson. After the agenda had been approved, Mr. Thomas Ballard motioned to exercise section 19E of the Director’s contract to “buy out” the Director’s contract. Citing this, among other reasons:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To which Dr. Lawson responded:

After a lengthy discussion, the board did vote on the motion to buy-out the contract with a 5-4 vote of no.

Hear all of the heated discussion on Connecting Coffee County on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 4PM.

See the votes here:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ballard-Yes

Parsley-No

Hodge-No

Jones-Yes

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nester-No

Rose-No

Crabtree-No

Cordell-Yes

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gilley-Yes

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023