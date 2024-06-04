Coffee County School Board decides to not dismiss Director Lawson

At the June 3, 2024 special called board meeting for Coffee County School Board the meeting was full with standing room only. Many Coffee County School teachers, administrators and faculty filled the room.

At the start, Dr. Charles Lawson, Director of Coffee County Schools signed up to speak during the public comments section of the meeting. He used that time to advocate for himself to keep his job with Coffee County Schools:

The gallery frequently broke into applause in support of Dr. Lawson. After the agenda had been approved, Mr. Thomas Ballard motioned to exercise section 19E of the Director’s contract to “buy out” the Director’s contract. Citing this, among other reasons:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To which Dr. Lawson responded:

After a lengthy discussion, the board did vote on the motion to buy-out the contract with a 5-4 vote of no.

Hear all of the heated discussion on Connecting Coffee County on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 4PM.

See the votes here:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ballard-Yes

Parsley-No

Hodge-No

Jones-Yes

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nester-No

Rose-No

Crabtree-No

Cordell-Yes

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gilley-Yes