Coffee County Schools Announces Multiple Job Openings Across Various Departments

Coffee County Schools has recently announced multiple job openings across various departments and schools within the district. Interested candidates can now apply for positions such as:

7th Grade ELA Teacher at CCMS

U.S. History Teacher at CHS

ISD Teacher at CCMS

Elementary Teachers

Food Service staff

Band Director

Assistant Band Director

8th Grade Science Teacher at CCMS

World History/Geography Teacher at CCRA

SPED Teacher Assistant at CHS

and many more

To view the complete list of current job openings and to apply, interested individuals can visit the Coffee County Schools’ hiring portal at https://coffeecounty.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. The district encourages qualified individuals to submit their applications promptly as the hiring process is underway.

Coffee County Schools aims to recruit dedicated professionals who are passionate about education and committed to fostering a positive learning environment for students.