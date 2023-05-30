Connect with us

News

Coffee County Schools Announces Multiple Job Openings Across Various Departments

Published

Coffee County Schools has recently announced multiple job openings across various departments and schools within the district. Interested candidates can now apply for positions such as:

  • 7th Grade ELA Teacher at CCMS
  • U.S. History Teacher at CHS
  • ISD Teacher at CCMS
  • Elementary Teachers
  • Food Service staff
  • Band Director
  • Assistant Band Director
  • 8th Grade Science Teacher at CCMS
  • World History/Geography Teacher at CCRA
  • SPED Teacher Assistant at CHS
  • and many more

To view the complete list of current job openings and to apply, interested individuals can visit the Coffee County Schools’ hiring portal at https://coffeecounty.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. The district encourages qualified individuals to submit their applications promptly as the hiring process is underway.

Coffee County Schools aims to recruit dedicated professionals who are passionate about education and committed to fostering a positive learning environment for students.

