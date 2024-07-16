Connect with us

Coffee County Schools Announce Parents’ Guide to Online Registration 2024-2025

ALL NEW students to the district MUST report to the school registrar at your
zoned school to register for school. Please do not attempt online registration
on your own if you have a new student. Students from Manchester City
Westwood Middle School are NOT new students. They are already ENROLLED.
All Westwood Middle parents will update using “Enrollment Update 2024-2025”.
Westwood Middle parents may contact Mrs. McWhorter at the Raider Academy
for assistance.
ALL Kindergarten and Pre-K enrollment will be completed during your
assigned phase-in day. Do NOT enroll or update any Kindergarten or Pre-K
students at this time.
The Enrollment Update opens July 23, 2024.

Find more details by clicking here:

Find online registration instructions by clicking here:

Coffee County Schools first abbreviated school day is scheduled for July 30, 2024 with the first full day of school being August 1, 2024.

