Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Schools Announce Back-to-School Open House Schedule

Published

Coffee County schools are gearing up for the new academic year, and they are excited to welcome students and parents to their upcoming Back-to-School Open House events. These open houses offer a great opportunity for students and families to meet teachers, get acquainted with the school environment, and prepare for the upcoming school year.

The schedule for the Open House events is as follows:

  1. Coffee County High School (CHS) – July 31, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
  2. Coffee County Raider Academy (CCRA) – July 31, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
  3. Coffee County Middle School (CCMS) – August 1, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
  4. East Coffee Elementary School – July 27, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
  5. North Coffee Elementary School – July 31, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm
  6. Hickerson Elementary School – August 1, starting at 5:00 pm
  7. Deerfield Elementary School – July 31, from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
  8. New Union Elementary School – August 10, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
  9. Hillsboro Elementary School – July 31, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am

These open house events provide an excellent opportunity for parents and students to become familiar with the school layout, learn about class schedules, and gather important information for the upcoming school year. Teachers and staff will be available during these events to address any questions or concerns parents may have.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023