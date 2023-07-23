Coffee County Schools Announce Back-to-School Open House Schedule

Coffee County schools are gearing up for the new academic year, and they are excited to welcome students and parents to their upcoming Back-to-School Open House events. These open houses offer a great opportunity for students and families to meet teachers, get acquainted with the school environment, and prepare for the upcoming school year.

The schedule for the Open House events is as follows:

Coffee County High School (CHS) – July 31, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Coffee County Raider Academy (CCRA) – July 31, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Coffee County Middle School (CCMS) – August 1, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm East Coffee Elementary School – July 27, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm North Coffee Elementary School – July 31, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm Hickerson Elementary School – August 1, starting at 5:00 pm Deerfield Elementary School – July 31, from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm New Union Elementary School – August 10, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Hillsboro Elementary School – July 31, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am

These open house events provide an excellent opportunity for parents and students to become familiar with the school layout, learn about class schedules, and gather important information for the upcoming school year. Teachers and staff will be available during these events to address any questions or concerns parents may have.