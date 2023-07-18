First day of school fast approaching

The first day of school for Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools is fast approaching. We have some important information to share with students, parents and guardians.

Coffee County School System first official day of school is Monday, July 31, 2023. This is an abbreviated day. The first full day of school is Wednesday, August. 2.

Coffee County School System includes Deerfield Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, Hickerson Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, New Union Elementary, North Coffee Elementary, Coffee County Middle School, Raider Academy (9th grade) and Coffee County Central High School.

Meanwhile, Manchester City School System will have its first day on Tuesday, August 1. This is a one-hour day. The first full day of school will be Thursday, August 3.

Manchester City School System includes College Street Elementary, Westwood Elementary and Westwood Middle School.

County school students entering grades 1-12 can begin online registration on Monday, July 24. Anyone registering a new student to the school district will report to the zoned school for assistance in completing online registration. You cannot complete online registration if you are completely new to the district, according to Coffee County schools.

All parents completing online registration will choose “enrollment update 2023-2024” – this includes parents whose student is coming over from Westwood Middle. All enrollment updates must be completed before August 31. Parents of students entering PreK and Kindergarten – registration for your child will be July 31 at their respective school. Do not attempt to register online.

In Manchester City Schools, pre-registration for Westwood Middle School will take place on July 25th from 12 PM to 3 PM, and on July 26th from 9 AM to 3 PM. To complete the pre-registration process, parents need to bring two proofs of address, the student’s birth certificate, the TN immunization form, and any relevant legal or custody papers.

Anyone with students zoned for Coffee County Schools with questions, can contact Central Office at 931-723-5150. For Manchester City Schools, call 931-728-2316.

Coffee County Schools Calendar (click here).

Manchester City Schools Calendar (click here)

