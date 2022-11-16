Connect with us

Coffee County School System teachers receive tenure

Published

From left to right : Brooke McNeese,Lindsey Newman, Andy Barnard, Amanda Bernhardt, Joe Pat Cope, Emily Cornelius, Elizabeth Eaton, Charlie Westmoreland, Dr. Gary Nest (Board Chairman) and Dr. Charles Lawson(Director of Schools)

Recently, multiple teachers from Central High School, Deerfield Elementary and New Union Elementary school’s were approved for tenure by the Coffee County School System.

Receiving tenure were:

From Coffee County Central High School:

  • Amanda Bernhardt
  • Benjamin Walker
  • Scott Anderson
  • Lindsey Newman
  • Mathew Mueller
  • Joe Pat Cope
  • Parker Gunn
  • Charlie Westmoreland

From Deerfield Elementary School:

  • Leah Cashion
  • Andrew Barnard
  • Sarah Thompson
  • Emily Cornellius

From New Union Elementary School:

  • Kimberly Brooke McNeese
  • Elizabeth Eaton

