Coffee County School System teachers receive tenure

Recently, multiple teachers from Central High School, Deerfield Elementary and New Union Elementary school’s were approved for tenure by the Coffee County School System.
Receiving tenure were:
From Coffee County Central High School:
- Amanda Bernhardt
- Benjamin Walker
- Scott Anderson
- Lindsey Newman
- Mathew Mueller
- Joe Pat Cope
- Parker Gunn
- Charlie Westmoreland
From Deerfield Elementary School:
- Leah Cashion
- Andrew Barnard
- Sarah Thompson
- Emily Cornellius
From New Union Elementary School:
- Kimberly Brooke McNeese
- Elizabeth Eaton