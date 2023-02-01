Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County School District Launches First Ever Souper Bowl Drive to Support Student Families

Published

The Coffee County School District Family Resource Center is excited to announce its first ever Souper Bowl Drive.

Starting today, the community is invited to donate cans of soups, stews, chili, and microwaveable meals that do not require refrigeration. The drive will run until Friday, February 10th, with the goal of collecting food for student families in need.

If you, your business, church, or organization would like to make a difference by serving as a community sponsor or a drop-off location, please contact Carrie Davis at daviscarrie@k12coffee.net.

Stay tuned for more information, which will be posted as soon as it becomes available, regarding drop-off locations. Let’s come together and support our students and their families in this time of need.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022