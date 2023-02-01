Coffee County School District Launches First Ever Souper Bowl Drive to Support Student Families

The Coffee County School District Family Resource Center is excited to announce its first ever Souper Bowl Drive.

Starting today, the community is invited to donate cans of soups, stews, chili, and microwaveable meals that do not require refrigeration. The drive will run until Friday, February 10th, with the goal of collecting food for student families in need.

If you, your business, church, or organization would like to make a difference by serving as a community sponsor or a drop-off location, please contact Carrie Davis at daviscarrie@k12coffee.net.

Stay tuned for more information, which will be posted as soon as it becomes available, regarding drop-off locations. Let’s come together and support our students and their families in this time of need.