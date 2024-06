At the June 3, 2024 special called Coffee County School Board Meeting, Kathy Rose made a motion to renew Dr. Charles Lawson’s contract, with a second by Larry Crabtree. Mrs. Rose said this:

The motion came on the heels of a 5-4 vote to not dismiss Lawson with a buy out.

For the contract extension vote, School Board Member Jennifer Peacock Hodge flipped her vote and said this:

Dr. Lawson’s current contract runs through July of 2025.