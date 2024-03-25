The Coffee County School Board Directors Evaluation Committee meeting was held Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at the Coffee County Board of Education.

CC Board members Kathy Rose, Thomas Ballard, Gary Cordell and Brent Parsley reviewed potential wording on a contract and evaluation to be used for a future Director of Schools.

Pat Barton, a former Coffee County School Board member was also in attendance. Mr. Barton told Thunder Radio that in his tenure on the board, he had worked a length on a tool to use for evaluating the Director of Schools that had been accepted by the Board, but had never been put into use. The Committee seemed to welcome Mr. Barton’s input. Further revisions seem imminent.

