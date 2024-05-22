Coffee County School Board gets heated; special called meeting for director’s contract upcoming

At the May 13, 2024 Coffee county School Board Meeting, a special agenda item was asked for by board member Thomas Ballard.

Ballard requested for a special called meeting of the board to discuss the Director of Coffee County Schools, (Dr. Charles Lawson) contract for the fourth time. The board did vote to set item number 18 to vote on a special called meeting. The board did approve that meeting but in the process, Board Chairman Dr. Gary Nester and board member Robert Gilley engaged in a heated discussion regarding an April 25, 2024 news story published by Thunder Radio WMSR about things each member had told Thunder Radio.

In the story in question, school director Dr. Charles Lawson sent an email to all school staff claiming that Mr. Gilley intended to have him fired with cause. Dr. Gary Nester told Thunder Radio News at that time, “Mr. Gilley requested that I call an attorney client privileged meeting to remove Dr. Lawson with cause.” However, Mr. Gilley told Thunder Radio News that he never requested a hearing to terminate Lawson for cause, but to have a hearing to understand the process to terminate for cause or without cause.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can read that news story in question by clicking here.

Some of the exchange between Nester and Gilley from the May 13 meeting can be heard here:

The Special called Board Meeting will be on June 3, 2024, at 4:30 PM. The Director’s Contract and Board Self-Evaluation are two of the agenda items.

The board meeting that was previously scheduled for June 6th is canceled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hear the full discussion from the School Board on this matter by tuning into Connecting Coffee County on Thunder Radio on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 3PM.