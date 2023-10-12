Coffee county School Board Approves Extra Pay for Employees

At the October 9, 2023 Coffee County School Board Meeting, the Board heard from Director of Coffee County Schools, Dr. Charles Lawson, regarding an action item on their agenda, to award Coffee County School Employees extra pay.

Dr. Lawson proposed that full-time Coffee county Schools Employees, having been employed for this school calendar year (2023-2024) receive at total of $1500 extra pay. The pay would be split into two payments, one in December of 2023, and one in June of 2024. Dr. Lawson suggested that part-time employees should receive a total of $750, in extra pay.

Dr. Lawson noted that the additional funds were derived from a new funding formula:

The Board approved the action item unanimously.