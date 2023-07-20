Connect with us

News

Coffee County Safe Schools Meeting Scheduled for July 24

Published

The Coffee County Safe Schools District Meeting is set to take place on July 24, 2023, at the Coffee County Board of Education’s Coffee Corner. As a closed meeting, it aims to address crucial matters related to school security and establish priorities for the upcoming academic year.

The meeting will commence at 3:00 PM and conclude at 4:00 PM. The agenda includes a thorough review of school security assessments.The participants will discuss the 2023-2024 priorities for safe schools in the district.

Another significant topic on the agenda is the Public School Security Grant budget. Allocating funds effectively is vital in ensuring the implementation of various safety measures and initiatives throughout the district.

While the meeting is closed, it represents the dedicated efforts to create a safe and conducive educational environment for the students of Coffee County.

