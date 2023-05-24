Coffee County Rescue Squad to Celebrate 60 Years of Volunteering with Meet-and-Greet Event this Saturday

The Coffee County Rescue Squad (CCRS) is proud to announce their 60th anniversary of volunteering this year. To celebrate this momentous occasion, CCRS will be hosting a meet-and-greet event to showcase their dedicated volunteers and educate the public about their organization.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 10 am to 2 pm at Southern Family Markets located at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester, TN. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can expect to see CCRS equipment on display, demonstrations of equipment, face painting, balloon making, and door prizes. The celebration will feature activities for all ages and provide a unique opportunity for the public to meet CCRS volunteers and learn more about the important work they do.

Coffee County Rescue Squad week will be celebrated during the last week of May, and this event will be the perfect opportunity to honor the hard work and dedication of CCRS volunteers.