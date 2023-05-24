Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Rescue Squad to Celebrate 60 Years of Volunteering with Meet-and-Greet Event this Saturday

Published

The Coffee County Rescue Squad (CCRS) is proud to announce their 60th anniversary of volunteering this year. To celebrate this momentous occasion, CCRS will be hosting a meet-and-greet event to showcase their dedicated volunteers and educate the public about their organization.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 10 am to 2 pm at Southern Family Markets located at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester, TN. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can expect to see CCRS equipment on display, demonstrations of equipment, face painting, balloon making, and door prizes. The celebration will feature activities for all ages and provide a unique opportunity for the public to meet CCRS volunteers and learn more about the important work they do.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County Rescue Squad week will be celebrated during the last week of May, and this event will be the perfect opportunity to honor the hard work and dedication of CCRS volunteers.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

5 days ago

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023