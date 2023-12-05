Coffee County Rescue Squad building destroyed by fire

Since 1963 the Coffee County Rescue Squad (CCRS) has been helping Coffee Countians and those in surrounding areas in times of disaster. On Monday, December 4, 2023, the CCRS itself needed rescuing as the building went up in flames. The CCRS posted on social media that “they think a battery blew up in a vehicle” that started the blaze.

CCRS posted on their social media the following message:

Please keep our members in your prayers as a huge piece of CCRS went up in flames tonight.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A huge thanks to Manchester Fire Dept., Duck River Electric, Elk River Gas, Coffee Co. EMS, Coffee Co. 911, Manchester Police Dept. and all the other depts that came by or called to check on us. Your kindness and concern was greatly appreciated.

To our members you are the reason CCRS is the BEST. Yall went above and beyond responding to the building and taking care of everything that needed to be took care of.

This tragedy will not dull the hearts of our Volunteers. We know how to work together, pray together and overcome together.

We definitely know how to make the most out of a little.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CCRS is blessed and we will rise from the smoke and ashes.

Coffee County Rescue Squad was formed in 1963 as a strictly volunteer organization. The members give their time and effort without compensation to assist victims in all types of accidents including, but not limited to, drowning, swift water and missing persons. CCRS helps educate the public in these procedures by demonstrating and explaining use of equipment at local schools, fairs and career days.

Photos from Facebook