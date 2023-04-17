Coffee County Republicans Elect New Leadership at Reorganizational Meeting

The Coffee County Republican Party held its reorganizational meeting on
Thursday, April 13 to elect new officers for the Executive Committee. More
than 150 county Republicans voted and elected the following new leadership:
Chairman – Greg Sandlin, Vice Chairman – Elizabeth Bowling, Secretary –
Jaine Colley, Treasurer – Susan Harris, Vice Treasurer – Terry McIntosh.
The Coffee County Republican Party will endeavor to:
- Promote the Tennessee values of pro-life, pro-family and pro-2nd Amendment
- Build America from the bottom up
- Meet regularly with interesting speakers, get acquainted, have fun and engage our members and citizens
- Get to know our elected officials, support them and hold them accountable to our shared values
- Identify future leaders in our party and train up candidates for county and state offices
- Communicate openly and frequently
Officials from the Tennessee Republican Party were present to oversee the
voting process. Representatives from the offices of Congressman Scott
Desjarlais and Senator Marsha Blackburn were also present to lend support.