Coffee County Republicans Elect New Leadership at Reorganizational Meeting

The Coffee County Republican Party held its reorganizational meeting on

Thursday, April 13 to elect new officers for the Executive Committee. More

than 150 county Republicans voted and elected the following new leadership:

Chairman – Greg Sandlin, Vice Chairman – Elizabeth Bowling, Secretary –

Jaine Colley, Treasurer – Susan Harris, Vice Treasurer – Terry McIntosh.

The Coffee County Republican Party will endeavor to:

Promote the Tennessee values of pro-life, pro-family and pro-2nd Amendment

Build America from the bottom up

Meet regularly with interesting speakers, get acquainted, have fun and engage our members and citizens

Get to know our elected officials, support them and hold them accountable to our shared values

Identify future leaders in our party and train up candidates for county and state offices

Communicate openly and frequently

Officials from the Tennessee Republican Party were present to oversee the

voting process. Representatives from the offices of Congressman Scott

Desjarlais and Senator Marsha Blackburn were also present to lend support.